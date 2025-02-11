Indulgent Marijuana Brownies with Coconut Oil

This recipe provides a delicious and easy way to create marijuana-infused brownies using coconut oil. The coconut oil adds a touch of health and a unique flavor to the traditional brownie recipe.

Coconut oil, known for its health benefits, takes the place of traditional butter in this decadent marijuana brownie recipe. Infuse cannabis into coconut oil using the same method you would with any other oil. As with any medicated recipe, the dosage provided is merely a suggestion. For more detailed information on precisely dosing homemade edibles to meet your specific needs, consult resources that specialize in cannabis dosage calculations.Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil and grease the foil with either butter or vegetable shortening. Gently melt the canna-coconut oil and the chocolate together over low heat, stirring constantly to ensure even distribution. Allow the mixture to cool for about 5 minutes.In a separate bowl, whisk the brown sugar into the melted chocolate mixture until well combined. Gradually add the flour and salt, mixing until just incorporated. Avoid overmixing the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center emerges with just a few moist crumbs clinging to it.Let the brownies cool completely in the pan before cutting into squares and enjoying





