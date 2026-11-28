Ninndi Raras' debut 'A Quiet Sunshine,' at JAFF Future Project, follows a midwife and a teen assault survivor who flee their island.

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Facing a fleeting 14-week legal abortion window and an unsupportive social system, they decide to escape the island in search of freedom.

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'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6: Main Trio Takes on London Investigation in Star-Studded First Trailer “I want to show a quiet act of resistance. Melyana and Amira aren’t trying to change the world. They simply break the rules to build a safe space and reclaim their own bodies. I hope the audience walks away feeling the power of that quiet solidarity,” Raras tellsThe project stems from Raras’ own experience of sexual assault as a teenager.