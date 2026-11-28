Indonesian Producer Calls for Strategic Cultural Investment in Cinema
Leading Indonesian producer Isfansyah argues that while nations like the Philippines show consistency, international film recognition remains driven by individual talent rather than structural cultural strategies. He emphasizes the need for long-term investment and institutional support to sustain cinema as part of a country's cultural infrastructure, noting this shift in context of the Jakarta Asian Film Festival's theme Influx.
He singles out the Philippines for its consistency in developing talent and keeping a presence abroad.
“I would say that, for now, it is still more of an anomaly than a fundamental structural shift,” Isfansyah tells. “However, international recognition is still largely driven by the strength of individual films and filmmakers, rather than by a broader, sustained strategy to strengthen cinema as part of a country’s cultural infrastructure.
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