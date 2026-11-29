Sidharta Tata's locust-plague horror 'Slaughterground,' a Cannes Fantastic 7 pick adapted from a hit comic, is in the JAFF Future Project.

The film, also known as “Hujan Kematian,” is among the titles selected for the 2026 JAFF Future Project at Set in Indonesia in 1966, the supernatural survival horror follows the pair as they become trapped in a cursed territory where every rainfall unleashes swarms of locusts that devour everything in their path.

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” Tata’s feature debut, “Waktu Maghrib” , drew more than 2.4 million admissions in Indonesia. He has since directed “Ali Topan” , “Soul Reaper” , “Waktu Maghrib 2” , “Ikatan Darah” and “Never Surrender” . He is also attached to the upcoming “Zona Merah: Dead City,” slated for 2027.