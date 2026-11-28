A new body horror-thriller titled Primal, inspired by the filmmaker's personal experience with her mother's illness, has been selected for the 2026 JAFF Future Project and is being presented to industry professionals at Mira.

Indonesian Cinema’s Next Chapter Is Reaching the World ‘Without Losing Our Cultural Identity,’ Says JAFF Market Director Linda GozaliThe body horror -thriller is among the titles selected for the 2026 JAFF Future Project and is being presented to the industry for the first time at Mira, a single mother in her 40s, has given up hope of seeing Lara again when the girl reappears months after her kidnapping.

Lara cannot speak or remember anything, and a long line of stitches covers the empty cavity in her chest. When a savagely killed body turns up near the village, locals blame a tiger. Mira learns her daughter is the killer, and that each new organ makes Lara a little more human.

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Anya Taylor-Joy ‘Went Mute’ on ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ Set When Ian McKellen Showed Up: ‘That’s F---ing Gandalf’ To keep her alive, Mira fits a zipper to Lara’s chest so that organs can be swapped for fresh human ones. With every replacement Lara grows more human and Mira less recognizable to herself, while suspicious villagers start looking closer to home.