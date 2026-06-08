Indonesian Horror ‘Korean Haunted Hospital’ to World Premiere at BiFan (EXCLUSIVE)

MD Pictures and Umbara Brothers Film's found-footage remake of 'Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum' will screen in BiFan's Signature section.

The picture is a remake of the 2018 Korean found-footage horror “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. ” Following its BiFan world premiere on July 9, the film will be released in Indonesia under the title “402: Rumah Sakit Angker Korea.

” 'Euphoria' Finale Hits 8.7 Million Viewers in Three Days as Season 3 Reaches Average of 25 Million to Date, Up 17% From Season 2 ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series to Recast Ginny Weasley in Season 2 as Child Actor Exits Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' “I grew up surrounded by cinema. Coming from a family of filmmakers and starting my journey as a child actor, film has always felt like part of my identity,” Umbara said.

“Among all genres, I have always been deeply connected to found footage because it creates a raw, intimate experience that feels frighteningly real. Films like ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ ‘Cloverfield,’ ‘Chronicle,’ and especially ‘Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum’ shaped my love for this storytelling style. When I learned this remake was being developed, I immediately knew I had to be part of it. I poured my fears, curiosity, scepticism, and excitement into every character and scene.

”“The original ‘Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum’ is one of my favorite horror films ever made. When I heard that MD Pictures had acquired the remake rights, I immediately pitched this story. My goal was to create a localized version that honors the original while bringing something new to the table – something distinct enough to justify its own existence as a remake,” Laila added.

“While maintaining the core premise and tension of the original work, the film thoughtfully reflects today’s streaming culture and content consumption environment, offering a distinctive and contemporary experience. It provides longtime fans with a fresh kind of enjoyment while delivering vivid suspense and fear to audiences encountering the story for the first time,” said Martin Lee, BiFan programmer for Asian Cinema.

MD Pictures, listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, produced “KKN: Curse of the Dancing Village” in 2022, which became the highest-grossing Indonesian horror film of all time with more than 10 million admissions. Pawel Pawlikowski, Lukas Dhont, Rodrigo Sorogoyen Among 4,700 Signatories of Open Letter Sounding Alarm Ahead of Cannes Over Planned EU Film Funding Overhaul ‘Fatherland’ Trailer: Sandra Hüller Embarks on a Father-Daughter Road Trip Across Post-War Germany in Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes Breakout





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