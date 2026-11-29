A Bali lab is restoring 'Pernikahan Berdarah,' faded to red, as 'Qodrat' director Charles Gozali calls out archive neglect.

Indonesian Film ‘Pernikahan Berdarah,’ Faded to Red, Gets Second Life as ‘Qodrat’ Director Charles Gozali Calls Out Archive Neglect at JAFF Market Indonesian Film ‘Pernikahan Berdarah,’ Faded to Red, Gets Second Life as ‘Qodrat’ Director Charles Gozali Calls Out Archive Neglect at JAFF Market ‘Agak Laen,’ ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?

’ Producers Launch Indonesian Consortium Sinerona to Back New Production Houses at JAFF Market Bali Studio That Rebuilt Postwar Malaya for Netflix’s ‘The Ghost and the Gun’ Sets Sights on International ShootsA German restoration specialist based in Bali is trying to coax the original colors back into the only remaining copy of “For “Qodrat” director Charles Gozali, the job is personal: the film comes from Garuda Film, the company led by his late father, producer Hendrick Gozali. Peter Matthies, who came from Germany and helped set up the Analog Film Center in Bali, discussed the Garuda Film restoration during a post-production panel at thein Yogyakarta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was joined by Gozali, who is CEO of Magma as well as a director and producer, and three of his regular post collaborators. BAFTA 2027 Entries Revealed: 126 Best Film Contenders, 728 Performances and No Spot for 'You Can See Everything' Star Amanda Seyfried ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Star Leah Sava Jeffries on Her Idea for Annabeth's Gray Contacts and the Big Fan Surprise Coming in the Season 3 Finale: A 'Dream Came True' “It’s actually gone, because it’s the last copy, right?