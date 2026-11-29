Former Indonesian trade minister Tom Lembong urges the film industry to shift from single-project financing to portfolio models, citing lack of capital access and the need to align with international standards to boost investment and economic impact.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Becomes a Tale of Coercive Control in Romantic Thriller ‘Wreck and Ruin’ at JAFF MarketIndonesian films should be financed as portfolios rather than one project at a time, former trade minister Tom Lembong told aThe session, titled “Beyond the Budget: What Makes a Film Investable,” was moderated by Dipa Andika, chief commercial officer and producer at Imajinari.

Panelists from Jagartha Group, Ideosource Entertainment and Base Entertainment joined Lembong, who also headed Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board. T-Mobile Kicks Off Holiday Deals With Up to $1,200 Off Apple's New iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Lembong said the country’s top 10 production houses have yet to reach a certain economic scale. He put that down to two factors: a lack of access to capital, and the fact that films are still financed one by one.

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“In developed countries, films are sponsored in a portfolio. They don’t need to do fundraising in the future 3–4 years, but Indonesian filmmakers are busy spending time fundraising so they cannot fully focus on filmmaking,” Lembong said.