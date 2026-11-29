Indonesian editors, cinematographers and casting directors joined Amar Bank at JAFF Market to tackle installment pitfalls and accounting gaps.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Becomes a Tale of Coercive Control in Romantic Thriller ‘Wreck and Ruin’ at JAFF Market Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or Winner ‘Fjord’ Takes Jakarta World Cinema Audience Award as Short Film Winners Land Debut Feature Funding, on a panel exploring how Amar Bank Bisnis, the bank’s digital accounting tool, could bring more transparency to installment payments for freelance crews and production houses.

Joshua Paul, senior VP of micro, small and medium enterprises at Amar Bank, represented the bank at the session. Planning a Holiday Trip to New York City?

Advertisement

Advertisement

These Hilton Hotels Put You Steps From the City's Most Festive AttractionsWawan I. Wibowo of the Indonesian Film Editors outlined the organization’s internal programs, which are designed to shape editors’ mindsets, support personal development and help them work with different crews, as well as external workshops open to film students and the general public. Bayu Prihantoro of the Indonesian Cinematographers Society said the group’s main program focuses on bringing up new talent through a well-structured pipeline that keeps the industry’s workforce renewing itself.