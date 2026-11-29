Indonesian film admissions fell 15.7% in 2026 as imports recovered, but Cinepoint says local titles still sit above their five-year trend.

Indonesia’s International Co-Production Fund Moves Toward Implementation as French Ambassador Charts Next Phase of Film Ties: ‘It’s Based on Trust and Reciprocal Knowledge’ Indonesian films sold 57.9 million tickets in the first 47 weeks of 2026, down 15.7% on last year, according to analytics platform Cinepoint, while imported titles have clawed back to 2025 levels on the strength of Hollywood’s summer tentpoles.

Total cinema admissions in Indonesia reached 95.7 million between Jan. 1 and Nov. 22, a 10.3% fall from 106.6 million at the same point in 2025. Cinepoint co-founder Sigit Prabowo presented the figures at the Film & Market Conference atIndonesia's International Co-Production Fund Moves Toward Implementation as French Ambassador Charts Next Phase of Film Ties: 'It's Based on Trust and Reciprocal Knowledge' The overall gap has narrowed since mid-year, when the market was down 16.7%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imports did the heavy lifting, recovering from a 22.6% deficit at the halfway mark to 37.8 million admissions, just 0.3% short of last year. Local films lost further ground over the same stretch, though they still took 60.5% of all admissions. ” with 6.9 million, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” with 2.02 million and “Insidious: Out of the Further” with 1.69 million. No Indonesian film released in those two months crossed 1 million.