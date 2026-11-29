Timoteus Anggawan Kusno's 'Orphaned Atlas,' a JAFF Future Project pick, follows a young man whose search for his guardian exposes buried secrets.

Indonesia’s International Co-Production Fund Moves Toward Implementation as French Ambassador Charts Next Phase of Film Ties: ‘It’s Based on Trust and Reciprocal Knowledge’ When Mak, who brought Toh up, vanishes without explanation, he heads deep into the forest to find her.

On the way he stumbles on scraps of memory, signs of strange experiments and troubling truths about the settlement where he grew up. Gradually he starts to see gaps in his own history and in his community’s.

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Jason Iskandar's 'First Breath After Coma' Revisits Lunar New Year's Public Return to Indonesia After a Three-Decade Ban, First Looks Unveiled “The film grew out of my reflections on the world we live in today, where certain patterns of authoritarianism seem to be resurfacing, and where the past can be rewritten, selectively remembered or deliberately forgotten to serve the present,” Kusno says.