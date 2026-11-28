Dhiwangkara Seta's feature debut 'Alpa (Absence),' at JAFF Future Project, follows a punk teen drawn into his cleric father's radical world.

A teenage punk vocalist’s arrest reunites him with his estranged father, a respected cleric, at a religious paramilitary boot camp in “Alpa ,” a feature film in development at Lune Features.

Writer-director Dhiwangkara Seta’s feature debut is among the projects selected for the 2026 JAFF Future Project, a development platform at the The story follows Banyu, a 17-year-old whose worldview is challenged when he encounters his father, Deri, at the camp. After years of resentment and longing for paternal affection, Banyu accepts Deri’s offer to become his apprentice, gradually embracing the radical extremism his father espouses.

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'Woman Unknown' Breakout Mathilde Arcel on Her Venice Award-Winning Performance and Life After Her Lido Triumph: 'Everything Is Open' Things take a darker turn when Banyu witnesses Deri murder a young boy to protect his reputation as a respected commander of an Islamic organization. “Growing up in the absence of a father, I was left without a blueprint for the man I was supposed to become. For years, I struggled with my own masculinity and sense of self,” Seta tells.