JAFF Market director Linda Gozali on taking Indonesian cinema's local momentum to international audiences through co-production and partnerships.

Indonesian Cinema’s Next Chapter Is Reaching the World ‘Without Losing Our Cultural Identity,’ Says JAFF Market Director Linda Gozali, now in its third edition. The 2024 launch tested whether Indonesia needed a film market at all, and the industry’s answer was an emphatic yes.

The 2025 edition opened the door to regional and international partners. This year, the market is taking stock of how well the business holds up against economic turmoil and political instability around the world, while widening the scope for credible partnerships at home and abroad. Two Directors, One Oscar: Can Lord and Miller, Los Javis, Fielder and Oppenheim or the Esiri Brothers Break Through?

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Moshe Rosenthal on Directing Queer Oscar Contender 'Tell Me Everything': 'Certain Films Open a Door in Your Heart for Your Own Memories' “Our next chapter is learning how to reach international audiences without losing our cultural identity,” Gozali tells Variety.