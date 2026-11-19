A new Indonesian martial arts film starring Joe Taslim has reached number one on Netflix global charts, continuing the genre's worldwide popularity started by The Raid.

The resurgence of Indonesian martial arts cinema has reached a new global peak with a Netflix release that is dominating streaming charts worldwide. This latest hit features veteran actor Joe Taslim, a key figure in the genre's modern renaissance. The film arrived on the platform on November 12 and quickly ascended to the number-one position on the global ranking.

Global Streaming Dominance and Chart Success

According to data from the tracking service FlixPatrol, the movie held the top spot for several consecutive days after its launch. It successfully outperformed major holiday-themed releases and the Jessica Chastain thriller Heartland in global viewership metrics. The film also secured a place within the top five movies in the United States, marking a significant commercial breakthrough for the production.

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Retired Officer Rescues Family From Kidnappers

The narrative centers on a retired special forces officer who leads a secluded life in the rural countryside. His isolation is shattered when armed gangsters kidnap his grandchildren, individuals he had never previously met. The protagonist abandons his peaceful existence to track down the captors and retrieve his family members from their dangerous situation.

The plot structure draws direct comparisons to popular action franchises such as Taken and John Wick. Audiences familiar with Liam Neeson's revenge thriller or Jason Statham's action vehicles will find strong thematic similarities in the protagonist's methodical and violent campaign. The story focuses on the father figure's willingness to destroy anyone who threatens his bloodline.

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Joe Taslim Leads Stunts in 137-Minute Runtime

Joe Taslim stars as the central character, delivering the physical performances that have become a hallmark of Indonesian action cinema. The movie runs for a total of 137 minutes, providing an extended period of intense combat sequences. Taslim utilizes the traditional martial art of Pencak Silat throughout the film to execute the complex fight choreography.

This production builds upon the foundation laid by Gareth Evans' The Raid and its sequel The Raid 2 over a decade ago. Those earlier films transformed Pencak Silat into a globally recognized art form and launched the international careers of its cast. The current film leverages that established audience interest to capture new viewers on a major streaming platform.

Star Legacy Continues From The Raid Alumni

Joe Taslim is a prominent alum from The Raid franchise, joining other stars who have achieved Hollywood success. Co-star Iko Uwais has appeared in Snake Eyes, Expend4bles, and the Netflix series Wu Assassins. Another former co-star, Yayan Ruhian, starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and the recent hit The Furious.

The convergence of these fanbases explains the rapid viral success of the new title. Viewers who followed the careers of these actors in Western productions are now discovering the high-octane quality of Indonesian martial arts films. The global chart performance demonstrates the growing appetite for non-English language action content.

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Impact on Indonesian Cinema and Future Releases

The success of this release confirms that the market for hard-hitting martial arts films extends far beyond Southeast Asia. Netflix's decision to feature the title prominently has introduced the genre to millions of subscribers who might not have sought it out otherwise. The film's performance suggests a strong demand for more content of this nature from Indonesian studios.

As the movie continues to rank at the top of global charts, it sets a new benchmark for future releases. The industry watch now turns to see which other titles will capitalize on this momentum. The enduring popularity of the genre ensures that Indonesian martial arts will remain a vital part of the global entertainment landscape in the coming months.