Indonesia Hit by 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Central Sulawesi

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of central Indonesia's Sulawesi island Tuesday, causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by a previous earthquake. The strong shaking sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

A man talks on his mobile phone near a building damaged in an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi , Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Patients are evacuated outside a local hospital following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi , Indonesia Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Patients who were evacuated are seen outside of a local hospital following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. A man talks on his mobile phone near a building damaged in an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

– A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of central Indonesia’s Sulawesi island Tuesday, causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by The strong shaking sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province. Several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outdoors as a safety measure.

Images from the area showed heavily damaged structures with partially collapsed roofs, shattered walls and debris scattered across the streets. The National Disaster Management Agency said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered.

“We have evacuated all guests from the hotel, including several guests who remained in their rooms,” said Effendi Natali, a general manager of a four-star hotel in Palu. “They all panicked, which is a natural reaction during an earthquake, but everyone is safe,” Natali said, adding that the hotel sustained only minor damage. The initial quake was centered 43 kilometers east-southeast of Palu, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers deep.

Several aftershocks followed, the strongest being 5.2 magnitude. People also moved away from coastal areas as a precaution if the quake set off a tsunami. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned aftershocks could continue.

“The earthquake shaking was extremely strong,” Palu resident Muhtar Ahmad said. “We are still traumatized by the previous earthquake, so we chose to remain outside because we are afraid that aftershocks may continue. ”and a phenomenon called liquefaction in which soil collapses into itself.

More than 4,000 people were killed, including many who were buried when whole neighborhoods were swallowed in the falling ground.on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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