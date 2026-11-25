Six Indonesian projects join the La Fémis-mentored Indonesia-France Film Lab at JAFF Market as Paris readies a Southeast Asia co-production forum.

Six Indonesian projects, each from a director-producer pairing working on a debut or sophomore feature, have been chosen for the 2026 Indonesia-France Film Lab X MTN Lab, which runs Nov. 25-30 in Yogyakarta as part of Now in its third edition, the lab is run by the French Embassy and the Institut français d’Indonésie , with French film school La Fémis supplying the mentors.

Indonesian partners include the Ministry of Culture’s Directorate of Film, Music and Arts, through its national talent management program, MTN, as well as the Indonesia Film Agency and the Association of Indonesian Film Producers . The long-term aim is to seed French-Indonesian co-productions. IDFA Head on How ‘You Can See Everything’ Phenomenon Can Pump New Blood Into Theatrical Doc Releases: ‘What Else Would This Audience See? ’ “Indonesian filmmakers have never lacked stories.

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What they have lacked is structured access to international partners,” said Fauzan Zidni, chairman of BPI.

“BPI is committed to working with the Ministry of Culture, the French Embassy, CNC and our industry associations to make sure these projects get made. ” French script consultant Eric Collins leads the story development strand, working with each team individually to sharpen each project’s artistic vision and international prospects. A separate two-day industry workshop covers development, financing, international distribution and the workings of the French film business.

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It is led by producers Vincent Wang of House On Fire and Thibaut Amri of Avant La Nuit, along with Sébastien Chesneau of sales company Cercamon. The selection comprises “A Straight Way to Love,” written and directed by Kurnia Alexander and produced by Eliza Cheisa; “An Interesting Incident,” directed by Rizal Hanun, who co-wrote it with producer Janice Angelica; “Father Figure,” from writer-director Rizaldy Bagas and producer Mo Amputra; “My Tears, a Sea for Jakarta to Sink,” written and directed by Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto and produced by Nirartha Bas Diwangkara; “Saltstorm!

,” from writer-director Al Ridwan and producer Utari Hanif Assyuri; and “Super Neli,” co-directed by Robby Ul Pratama, who also produces, and Anggi Frisca from a script by Resty Savira Oktaviani and Sally Anom Sari.

“It is particularly fascinating to discover how strongly traditional culture resonates in contemporary Indonesian storytelling,” said Julie Tingaud, deputy head of international affairs at La Fémis. Teams from last year’s edition get their next shot in December. The inaugural Southeast Asia Film Forum takes place in Paris Dec. 9-13, hosted by France’s CNC, the Centre Pompidou and the French cultural network.

Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines are the four partner nations, and the program mixes panels, screenings and an institutional strand around a central slate of co-production meetings. Indonesia’s presence will be backed by the Ministry of Culture’s film directorate. BPI will take part in the institutional program, filmmaker Edwin will present two of his films, and the 2025 lab teams will pitch to French producers.

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Fabien Penone, France’s ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN, said the lab built on the joint cultural strategy adopted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Borobudur on May 29, 2025, and that last year’s duos would arrive in Paris after a year of mentoring from La Fémis.

“This is precisely our ambition: to turn the growing ties between our two film industries into concrete and long-term collaborations and, ultimately, more co-productions between France and Indonesia,” Penone said. The Borobudur declaration calls for a closer, more formal audiovisual alliance between the two countries, with co-production as its centerpiece. The Yogyakarta lab is one of the ways the two countries are building it.