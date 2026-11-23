At least 24 people died and 30 remain missing after a fire tore through the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, Banten province, on Saturday evening.

Indonesian authorities have officially confirmed that 24 individuals lost their lives following a catastrophic fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery manufacturing plant in Banten province. Presidential adviser on labour issues Said Iqbal verified the final death toll as emergency responders continued their search for approximately 30 workers who remain unaccounted for inside the charred facility.

The blaze erupted late on Saturday evening in Cikande, located roughly an hour's drive from the capital city of Jakarta. Search and rescue operations extended well into Monday, with teams braving dangerous conditions to locate potential survivors amidst the smoldering ruins of the industrial complex.

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Emergency teams are currently working under significant pressure to navigate the unstable debris and lingering hotspots within the damaged structure. The severity of the initial fire and the subsequent structural collapse have created hazardous obstacles, making it extremely difficult for personnel to safely access deeper sections of the factory.

Despite the perilous environment, rescue personnel have persisted in their efforts to ensure no one is left behind in the wreckage. The industrial nature of the facility, combined with the flammable materials involved in confectionery production, contributed to the rapid spread and intensity of the flames that engulfed the site.

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Police official Wahyu Hidayati stated that forensic specialists are actively collecting comparative DNA samples from the relatives of the missing personnel. This genetic testing procedure is described as a complex process that will take several weeks to complete, as the intense heat of the fire made visual identification of the deceased impossible.

The government is treating the incident with the highest level of scrutiny to determine if safety protocols were adequately followed. Preliminary indications from the investigation point toward a possible electrical fault as the cause of the fire, prompting a formal assessment of occupational safety compliance at the plant.

Regulatory bodies have announced plans to summon the chief executive of PT Fonusa Agung Mulia to provide detailed explanations regarding the incident. This move underscores the government's commitment to holding corporate leadership accountable for workplace safety failures and ensuring transparency in the investigation.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community in Banten, where the industrial plant serves as a significant economic entity. The loss of 24 lives and the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the 30 missing workers has created a profound sense of grief and anxiety among the residents and families involved.

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As the rescue operation transitions into a recovery and investigation phase, the focus shifts to preventing future incidents of this magnitude. The coming weeks will be critical in establishing the exact cause of the fire and determining the extent of any negligence that may have contributed to the disaster.

The outcome of the ongoing investigation will likely influence safety regulations for industrial facilities across Indonesia, as officials seek to implement stricter standards to protect workers. The reliance on forensic science and corporate accountability highlights the seriousness with which this tragedy is being handled by national authorities.