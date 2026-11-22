A massive fire tore through PT Fonusa Agung Mulia's candy factory in Indonesia's Banten, killing at least three with about 50 workers missing.

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A massive fire tore through a three-story candy factory in Indonesia's Banten province, killing at least three workers and leaving dozens of others unaccounted for as emergency crews fought persistent hotspots into Sunday. The fire broke out at 5 p.m. local time Saturday at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia facility in the Cikande area of the Serang district, which borders the capital, Jakarta. Indonesian police recovered seven body bags and rescuers were searching for about 50 workers who were missing.

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One body bag might contain remains from several people because the intensity of the fire had rendered the recovered victims unidentifiable, police said. CHINA FIREWORKS FACTORY EXPLOSION: VIDEO CAPTURES DEVASTATING AFTERMATH OF BLAST THAT LEFT AT LEAST 26 DEAD A falling roof from an Indonesian candy factory fire in Serang, Banten Province left search and rescue crews looking for 50 missing Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

"Seven body bags have been recovered," Wahyu Hidayati, a police disaster victim identification official, said. "We have concluded that the victims of this fire cannot be identified through visual inspection. "from relatives and personal belongings of the missing workers. The identification process could take two to three weeks, Hidayati added.

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A massive, deadly fire has search and rescue crews searching for 50 missing, but in some cases only finding remains, some of them merely body parts burned beyond recognition in Serang, Banten Province, Indonesia, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Flames engulfed the structure and sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, leaving behind twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing.

According to the National Search and Rescue Agency and company representatives, 300 workers were inside when the fire started, with 54 initially reported missing and 15 subsequently rescued – including four who were injured – leaving 36 unaccounted for and at least three confirmed dead. However, Indonesian police and the factory's owner placed the number of missing closer to 50.

FIRE ABOARD CARGO SHIP UNDERGOING REPAIRS AT BUSY CHINESE PORT LEAVES 25 PEOPLE DEAD, FIVE MORE INJURED A drone view shows flames engulfing a factory at PT Fonusa Agung Mulia in Cikande, Serang Regency, Banten Province, Indonesia, on Nov. 21, 2026. The fire was so intense that victims were left burned beyond recognition, according to local authorities.

"The figure of 50 refers to those whom we have not yet been able to account for,"the factory owner said during a news conference. More than 12 hours after the fire started, 15 fire trucks backed by water cannons were still working to douse hotspots concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building. A joint response team comprising police, military personnel, the Indonesian Red Cross, and volunteers was there, though structural instability made their work difficult.

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"We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control,"Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department, said. "Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously. " Mahfud warned that the factory's production materials posed a high risk of reignition, making thorough cooling operations critical before crews can access the entire building.

"Authorities continue to coordinate with families and the company to determine the whereabouts of employees believed to have been inside the factory when the fire broke out," the Banten Search and Rescue Agency's Rizky Dwianto said. While police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, survivors told Indonesian media the flames originated from a cooling unit on the third floor.

The facility is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company – founded in 1981 and employing roughly 5, 000 people – and manufactures Milkita, a popular Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snacks. The tragedy adds to a string ofEric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.