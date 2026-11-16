Progressive group Indivisible gives 97% of chapter leaders backing to Chris Van Hollen, citing shared priorities on peace and affordability over Ch

Indivisible has officially thrown its support behind Chris Van Hollen, endorsing the Maryland Democrat for Senate Majority Leader over the current Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer. This decision marks a significant shift in progressive political sentiment, with the advocacy group signaling that it seeks a new direction for Democratic leadership in the upper chamber of Congress.

Massive Chapter Support For Van Hollen Leadership

The organization, which played a pivotal role in organizing the "No Kings" protests that mobilized millions of citizens nationwide, reported an overwhelming consensus among its grassroots network. According to Indivisible, 97% of its chapter leaders across the country voted to endorse Van Hollen for the top Democratic seat in the Senate.

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This endorsement comes shortly after Van Hollen announced his challenge to Schumer for the position. The group emphasized that Van Hollen represents the kind of leadership required to address the urgent needs of the moment, positioning him as a candidate willing to take on powerful interests rather than maintaining the status quo.

Shared Policy Priorities Between Candidate And Group

Indivisible outlined three key policy areas that aligned Van Hollen with their mission and secured their support. The first priority is the immediate end to the war in Iran, reflecting deep concerns among progressives about foreign policy and military engagement.

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The second priority focuses on alleviating the economic pain experienced by Americans, particularly regarding high fuel costs and inflation at the pump. Van Hollen is viewed as a candidate who understands the financial strain on ordinary households and is committed to making life more affordable through direct action.

The third priority involves a significant reduction in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol. Indivisible stated that Van Hollen is aligned with their goal of stopping devastating policies and clawing back resources from these agencies, marking a clear divergence from the current leadership's approach.

Survey Data Shows Progressive Discontent With Schumer

The endorsement is part of a broader pattern of dissatisfaction with Chuck Schumer within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, stated that Schumer has become a symbol of failed leadership and the political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond.

Data from other major progressive organizations reinforces this sentiment. A survey conducted by MoveOn Civic Action found that 82% of its members do not support Schumer becoming Senate majority leader, highlighting a massive lack of confidence in his ability to lead the party forward.

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Additionally, a survey of over 4,300 progressive activists released by Our Revolution found that 72% of respondents want a different leader than Schumer. These figures indicate that the desire for new congressional leadership, particularly in the Senate, is not limited to a single organization but is a widespread phenomenon among activist networks.

Call For Bolder Solutions Against Economic Inequality

The push for Van Hollen is also driven by a broader ideological critique of the current political and economic system. Indivisible argues that voters have an opportunity to beat back forces they view as fascist and to confront billionaires who they believe are rigging the economy, media, and democracy.

The organization asserts that the conditions fueling right-wing populism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They argue that tax slashes for the super-rich have failed to trickle down and have instead exacerbated economic inequality.

Indivisible is calling for a bolder set of solutions than those currently offered by either major party. They emphasize the need for a working-class movement ready to fight for change, stating that only independent journalism and grassroots pressure can deliver trustworthy news and effect real change. The group is urging members to recognize the systemic issues at play and to demand leadership that reflects their values and economic realities.