Individual allegedly loses $40K from computer virus scam in Cumberland County

WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

A victim contacted police on Nov. 2 after an individual allegedly stole $40,000 from them through a scam involving a pop-up notification about a computer virus in Cumberland County.

The victim, who resides in the 600 block of East Kellner Street, told police that they received a pop-up on their computer screen that said their computer had a virus, with a phone number attached. When the victim called the phone number, they agreed to pay $40 to take the virus off the computer, according to officials. Police said while they conducted the transaction, the alleged scammer told the victim they accidentally transferred $40,000 to their account.

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The individual then asked the victim to go to their bank and write two checks of $20,000 to return the money. The victim was then told to meet the alleged scammer at a Giant store parking lot to hand over the cash on Oct. 3, according to police. Police said they found video footage of the parking lot showing the transaction and the video involved.

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Some Harrisburg residents aren’t thrilled with the city’s initial budget proposed for 2027, which includes a 12% real estate tax increase that would generate money to fix more street lights. EMS crews responded to a reported stabbing Wednesday night in Wormleysburg at North River and Maple streets, Cumberland County. Officials have not confirmed injuries. Details are still emerging.

A former firearms instructor for the U.S. is expected to plead guilty to killing U.S. Army reservist Krystofer Lopez during training in March. An accident involving a school bus with 23 students on board occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Pennsylvania Highway 35.