Indigenous Tourism Hits $450 Million as Victoria Signs Historic Treaty

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experiences attract over 1.25 million visitors, generating significant revenue for Indigenous-owned businesses while preserving ancient cultural heritage.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tourism has emerged as a critical economic force for Australia, contributing an estimated $450 million to the national economy in the previous year. This significant financial inflow was driven by more than 1.25 million international visitors who participated in authentic Indigenous cultural experiences across the country. The revenue supports over 2,500 Indigenous-owned businesses, marking a decisive shift toward community-led economic models that prioritize direct investment into First Nations communities.

The foundation of this booming sector lies in the deep historical connection between people and Country, particularly in regions like the Kimberley in far northwest Australia. Here, sandstone ranges formed from rock up to 1.8 billion years old frame caves containing stenciled hand paintings estimated to be 20,000 years old. These sites serve as portals to Aboriginal Australia, recognized as the world's oldest continuous living culture with roots stretching back at least 65,000 years. Visitors experience these landscapes not just as physical spaces but as alive entities that communicate through stories, songs, and ecological cycles.

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Artists such as Bruce Wiggan play a crucial role in maintaining traditional practices while engaging with modern markets. Working at Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm, Wiggan carves riji, or pearl shells, engraving them with geometric and figurative designs before rubbing the grooves with ochre or charcoal mixed with resin. Historically, these engraved shells were highly prized trade items passed along routes extending from the Kimberley to central and southern Australia. Today, they continue to represent a tangible link to ancestral knowledge and artistic expression.

Djugun Elder Patricia Torres holds a hand-painted baler shell during a Welcome to Country ceremony, illustrating how Traditional Owners welcome visitors to their land. Torres, a writer and bush tucker guide, speaks about what colonization took from her people and what it will take to give it back. Her work highlights the resilience of cultures that have survived dispossession and the ongoing effort to restore truth and renew relationships to Country.

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The current economic landscape exists alongside a history of profound disruption following British invasion in 1788. Between 1910 and 1970, up to one in three Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families, known as the Stolen Generations. Despite this, resilience has led to legal recognition of native title and land rights across more than half of Australia. In late 2025, Victoria signed the nation's first treaty with its First Peoples, establishing truth-telling processes to address historical injustices and build an official public record.

Experiences like those offered by Mandy Muir and her mother, Elder Jessie Alderson, demonstrate the power of community-led tourism. Their family runs Kakadu Billabong Safari Camp on the Jim Jim Creek system, carrying forward more than 65,000 years of continuous Bininj culture. Muir, a senior custodian of the Murumburr clan, emphasizes that language ties her mob to the Country, defining identity and belonging. Visitors engage directly with Traditional Custodians, learning about bush foods like andem (pink waterlilies) and observing local wildlife, thereby supporting sustainable livelihoods rather than extractive colonial models.

Bardi man Terry Hunter shares 40,000 years of Bardi connection to the coastline through Borrgoron Coast to Creek Tours. Descended from both a notorious enslaver and those he enslaved, Hunter reconciles this family history to educate visitors about a darker chapter of Australia's past. He explains that goowarn, or pearl shell, is a sacred link between land and sea, serving as one of Australia's earliest forms of currency. His tours highlight the importance of reading the land and water closely to understand seasons and hunting times.

Rosanna Angus of Oolin Sunday Island Cultural Tours runs boat expeditions from Cygnet Bay across her people's ancestral saltwater Country. She was named Australian Tour Guide of the Year in 2023 for her itineraries that retrace the story of the Sunday Island Mission. Angus leads women-only cultural journeys through Bardi and Jawi Country, sharing stories of ancestors and the significance of sharks as spiritual protectors. Her work underscores how tourism keeps culture strong and creates opportunities for young people.

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Steven Jacobs, a Whadjuk man and guide with In Culture Tours, explains the importance of Kaarta Gar-up, or Kings Park, in Western Australia's capital city. The park is home to more than 3,000 species of Western Australian plants and serves as a cultural heart where women came to give birth in the Dreamtime. Jacobs discusses the legacy of Yagan, a warrior who fought British colonizers, and the spiritual healing brought when Yagan's head returned to Australia in the 1990s.

Dale Tilbrook of Maalinup Aboriginal Gallery focuses on the nutritional benefits of native foods to combat systemic health disparities. She works with elders to pull old knowledge out of memory and test traditional foods for vitamin D and other micronutrients. Tilbrook highlights that finger limes are packed with vitamin C and phytonutrients, while quandongs are rich in folate. Her work demonstrates how traditional foods offer a blueprint for a more sustainable and nourishing future.

Juan Walker of Walkabout Cultural Adventures co-chairs the First Nations Tourism Action Plan in Tropical North Queensland. He works to put Indigenous tourism operators back in control of how their culture is shared, easing restrictions on land access for native title holders. Walker leads visitors through Mossman Gorge, showing them swimming spots and teaching them about the connection between land, sea, and sky. His goal is to foster love and respect for Country among tourists.

The rapid growth of Indigenous tourism reflects a broader global interest in authentic cultural engagement. Each booking represents a conscious choice by travelers to support First Nations sovereignty and economic independence. As more states pursue treaties and truth-telling initiatives, the sector is poised for further expansion. The integration of traditional ecological knowledge with modern hospitality offers a unique value proposition, ensuring that economic benefits remain within Indigenous communities while fostering greater understanding of Australia's complex history and living heritage.