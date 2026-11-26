A bill now moving through Congress would allow tech oligarchs to circumvent tribal opposition to their projects.

The Rise and Repair Rally, hosted at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 12, 2025, brought together supporters of the climate justice and Indigenous rights movements.

In March 1621, months before the meal Americans now call the first Thanksgiving, the Wampanoag leader Ousamequin sat down with the Plymouth colonists and negotiated a mutual-defense treaty. His people had every reason to keep their distance: An epidemic carried by European traders had totally emptied the village of Patuxet only a few years earlier. They came to the table anyway.

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That’s what reciprocity asks of you: the understanding that relationships between people — and between nations — run on ongoing giving, receiving, and responsibility. Four hundred and five years later, the federal government has left a long record of making that table optional through ignoring treaties with tribal nations. Now it is seeking to throw out the table altogether.