New Indigenous Futurism comic Death Becomes Lead Cause of Death by Darcie Little Badger and Kelsey Ramsay is available for pre-order before April 12 2027 for an early 2027 release.

Death Becomes Lead Cause of Death is a new comic series that reimagines a post-apocalyptic world where the act of dying carries catastrophic consequences for the living population. The narrative follows a group of survivors trekking across a ruined America, driven by the urgent need to stay alive while navigating a landscape where death itself has become the leading cause of death for everyone else remaining. This unique premise sets the stage for a harrowing journey that explores the depths of human resilience and the lengths people will go to in order to survive.

The story is crafted by writer Darcie Little Badger and features art by Kelsey Ramsay, with coloring by Tríona Farrell, creating a team dedicated to elevating Indigenous Futurisms through this compelling medium. Set against the backdrop of a sprawling and dangerous country, the series promises to deliver a perspective that is as invigorating as it is horrifying, drawing heavily on Indigenous legends to tell a tale about nature, death, and the love that pushes us forward. The main character, Nat, begins her journey as an ordinary accountant living in Los Angeles before a mysterious curse befell all of humanity, fundamentally changing the rules of existence.

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Nat's Journey and Curse Mechanics

At the moment of death, corpses in this new reality transform into something entirely different, presenting a varied and terrifying array of threats to the living. The lucky ones turn to stone, but others mutate into horrible monsters, while some even unleash devastating tornadoes or phenomena of even worse nature. This unpredictable aftermath of death creates an environment where survival is challenged in ways the survivors could not have imagined, forcing them to constantly adapt to the ever-changing dangers lurking around every corner. The curse has turned the simple act of dying into a potential weapon or disaster, making every encounter with death a high-stakes event.

Nat joins a group of survivors making their way to Texas, motivated by a singular and powerful goal: to learn the fate of her sister, who is the last family member she has left. This personal quest drives her forward through an increasingly unlikely and hostile landscape, where the path to Texas is fraught with peril at every turn. The dynamic between Nat and the world she lives in evolves throughout the journey, offering a deep exploration of how grief and despair are baked into the story's main threat. Her character arc is deeply tied to the idea of seeking a home that may no longer exist in the form she remembers.

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Stakeholder Dynamics and Internal Threats

The group Nat travels with includes an entirely too enthusiastic guide, a mix of familiar faces and strangers, and individuals who bring distinct and complex personalities to the narrative. Darcie Little Badger has expressed that it is a professional dream to work with Kelsey Ramsay, whose art captures the essence of the story and gives a voice to stories managed by such a meaningful project. The team dynamic is further complicated by the presence of scavengers and unnatural disasters that stalk their steps, adding layers of tension to their already precarious situation. The interactions between the survivors reveal the psychological toll of their journey, as they must trust one another while navigating the physical dangers of the ruined landscape.

As the journey progresses, Nat begins to suspect that one of her own companions might be a murderer, introducing a sinister internal conflict that parallels the external threats they face. This suspicion casts a shadow over the group, forcing them to question the alliances they have formed and the safety of their closest companions. The evolving dynamic between the people and the world they inhabit becomes a central theme, as they struggle to maintain their humanity in the face of such overwhelming adversity. The narrative explores the complexities of trust and betrayal, making the journey not just a physical struggle but also a deep psychological one.

Artistic Vision and Release Details

The creative team behind Death Becomes Lead Cause of Death is committed to bringing a unique perspective to the concept of death and our relationship with the world, drawing on Indigenous legends to inform the storytelling. Although Darcie Little Badger was born in Minnesota, she considers Texas her home, and her work always elevates her writing to the next level by incorporating these cultural elements. Kelsey Ramsay's art is described as making every character feel distinct, layered, and complex, allowing readers to connect with the variety of people and personalities portrayed in the series. This artistic approach ensures that the action, adventure, and monster craziness are balanced with deep emotional resonance and character development.

The series is scheduled to be released in early 2027, offering fans ample time to prepare for the start of this epic journey. Readers are encouraged to pre-order their copy of the first issue before April 12, 2027, to guarantee they can snag their copy at their local comic shop. This pre-order window provides a critical opportunity for collectors and new readers alike to secure their copy ahead of the launch. The release marks a significant addition to the landscape of Indigenous Futurism, promising a story that explores death in all its forms while highlighting the enduring strength of human connection.