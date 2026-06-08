Indie Outfit Mirak Studio To Launch Production Facility In Albania

Mirak Studio has set plans to build a production facility in Albania.

Tony Awards Winners: 'Schmigadoon!

' Best Musical, 'Liberation' Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, 'Ragtime' Duo Top Acting HonorsDavid Mamet To Direct Feature Project ‘Russian Poland’; Archstone Boards As Sales Rep Mirak Studio was founded by Jamie Neale, Chris Beyrooty, Grayson Stubbs, and Klevis Elmazaj. Entertainment lawyer and former Vice President at Twentieth Century Fox Film, Eric Thompson, has signed on to oversee legal representation.

The group said the studio will feature LED virtual production stages, purpose-built sound stages, a fully equipped podcast studio, a rental equipment department, expansive backlot space, and international production incentives under “one integrated ecosystem. ” They said the facility will also feature two large-scale stages, Stage A and Stage B, housed within a studio complex alongside a “substantial outdoor backlot designed to accommodate large-scale set builds.

”“Global film, television, and commercial production is expanding rapidly, but infrastructure has not kept pace in emerging European markets,” the Mirak founders said in a joint statement.

“The Balkan region represents a rare opportunity to build a next-generation production hub at the intersection of cost efficiency, incentives, and modern infrastructure. ” The company said it will aim for the studio to support both international productions and the local entertainment industry, helping create new jobs and establish “the Balkan region as a long-term creative and production destination. ” ‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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