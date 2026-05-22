Indie music business thriving in times of upheaval

The indie sector of the music business has undergone significant changes in the past year, with opportunities arising amidst upheaval. Overarching the industry, there has been a shift in leadership, ownership, distribution, and creative control. Despite this, the indie world is thriving.

In times of upheaval, there is always opportunity — a condition that aptly describes the past year in the indie sector of the music business.

The indie world is thriving, despite the change in leadership, ownership, distribution, and creative control. The biggest artists in the world, like Raye, are independent, and the industry’s biggest deals are being made by independent companies, like Believe, preparing for its entry into the United States. The biggest label is France’s Believe, preparing for its much-vaunted entry into the United States





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Indie Music Business Upheaval Change Opportunity Thriving Independent Artists Companies Like Believe Entry Into The United States For Believe

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