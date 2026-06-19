Indie Horror Surpasses Star Wars Spinoff in Surprising Summer Box Office Shift

A low-budget Star Wars spinoff expected to dominate the summer box office is instead being overtaken by two indie horror films, defying industry predictions and signaling a shift in audience preferences.

The Star Wars spinoff film was never expected to rank among the highest-grossing Star Wars movies of all time, but there was still a path for it to post healthy numbers.

Budgeted at only $165 million, the lowest for a Disney-era Star Wars film, and releasing over Memorial Day weekend as the biggest new release, it looked like it could do well for itself facing minimal competition. Then, a funny thing happened. As lukewarm word of mouth for the Star Wars spinoff spread, the box office was overtaken by a pair of indie horror movies: "The Bubble" and "The Blackening".

Defying all odds, both rode waves of enthusiastic buzz to record-breaking success - to the point where they outperformed the new Star Wars movie. The Star Wars film has grossed $279.8 million as of June 18th. In a development few could have predicted at the outset of summer, there's a strong chance both horror movies beat it. The Star Wars spinoff went into a freefall.

The film suffered a staggering 70.1% decline in its second weekend, and things haven't improved much from there. Domestically, it dropped out of the top five in just its third weekend, and it earned only $4.8 million last weekend. The Star Wars spinoff has started to lose a substantial amount of screens as well. After opening in 4,300 locations a little under a month ago, it played in 2,680 theaters a week ago.

That number will only continue to go down since the horror movies could conceivably make up that difference in a single weekend. Last weekend, one of the horror smashes earned $19 million domestically, illustrating how massive of a draw it's been since it premiered over a month ago. At this point, it would be surprising if it doesn't ultimately surpass the Star Wars film.

That horror film hasn't placed lower than fourth on the daily domestic charts since it opened, which is unheard of. Horror films usually follow a pattern of massive opening and then a steep drop off. If "The Mandalorian and Grogu" holds its own, the horror film could chip away at that difference over the next few weeks.

Even if it ultimately falls a bit short, the race will be closer than anyone could have anticipated, meaning Disney has its work cut out for itself as it tries to bring Star Wars back with a vengeance next summer





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