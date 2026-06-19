Indie Hide‑and‑Seek Game Beats Major Releases to Become Steam's Top Seller

A $6 indie title where players paint themselves to hide has sold five million copies in ten days, topping Steam's charts and earning an 85% user approval rating, despite lacking Steam Deck verification.

A surprise hit has taken the top spot on Steam's sales chart, outpacing even the most heavily promoted releases. The game, a minimalist hide‑and‑seek experience where players paint their avatars to match their surroundings, was launched on June 9 and quickly became the best‑selling title for the week of June 9‑16.

In its first ten days it sold five million copies, generating an impressive revenue stream for its creator, the solitary developer known as Lemorion. The title is priced at just $6 on the platform, a factor that has undoubtedly contributed to its rapid adoption, yet the numbers are remarkable for a developer who previously only produced modest indie projects. The core mechanic of the game revolves around two teams: Hiders and Seekers.

Hiders must use an in‑game painting tool to blend their characters into the environment, while Seekers race against the clock to locate them. Success depends heavily on artistic skill and quick thinking, turning a simple concept into a tense, competitive experience. Player feedback has been largely positive, with an 85 percent approval rating based on more than 6,000 user reviews. Many reviewers praise the game's originality and fun factor, noting comments such as "Ultra fun.

Couldn't ask for more at this price" and "Awesome game, awesome concept. Just needs some polishing.

" Criticisms focus mainly on occasional griefing, a handful of bugs, and the lack of a Steam Deck verification, which means the game is not officially optimized for Valve's handheld console despite being listed as playable. Industry observers are taking note of how a solo indie effort managed to eclipse heavyweight titles from major publishers, including a Square Enix RPG that secured a spot in the top five based solely on pre‑orders.

The unexpected success highlights the growing influence of low‑price, high‑creativity games on digital storefronts and suggests that pricing strategy, community engagement, and innovative gameplay can outweigh marketing budgets. While the current sales period has not yet concluded, analysts predict the title will retain its dominance for the remainder of the week.

Future updates addressing the reported bugs and an eventual Steam Deck verification could broaden its audience even further, cementing its status as a case study in indie triumph on a major platform.





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