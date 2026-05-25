Indie Heist Game My Arms Are Longer Now Unveils PlayStation 5 Trailer Showcasing Stretchy Stealth Mechanics

An extended console trailer for My Arms Are Longer Now reveals the game's comedic stealth gameplay, unique puzzle design, and release schedule—a PC launch before the end of 2026 followed by a PlayStation 5 debut in 2027.

The indie studio behind the upcoming stealth‑comedy heist title My Arms Are Longer Now has released an extended console trailer that gives PlayStation 5 audiences a deeper look at both the gameplay mechanics and the quirky narrative that drive the experience.

In the footage, players are introduced to Gavin, a hapless thief whose most distinctive asset – and liability – is a pair of absurdly long arms. These flexible limbs can stretch, retract, and even be wrapped around objects like a vacuum cord, letting the character slip through narrow vents, snatch items from a distance, or perform outlandish gestures such as slipping a sock onto a guard’s foot to distract him.

The trailer showcases a variety of environments, from bustling city streets where the protagonist must pilfer bicycles without alerting a hard‑boiled detective on the trail, to suburban birthday parties that can be turned into chaotic puzzle chambers. Each level is built around inventive physical comedy, demanding that players think creatively about how to use their elongated reach to solve platforming challenges, evade detection, and execute perfect heists.

Development on My Arms Are Longer Now is being led by an Australian team headed by Matthew Jackson, best known for his work on Need for Speed: No Limits, and Millie Holten, creator of the viral Long Head web series. Jackson’s background in fast‑paced racing games informs the title’s kinetic feel, while Holten’s experience with comedic timing shapes the game’s tongue‑in‑cheek tone.

Their collaboration has earned industry recognition, including a nomination for Excellence in Micro Games at the 2023 Freeplay Awards and a nod from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts for Best Online Drama or Comedy. The developers emphasize that every level is crafted to push the player’s imagination, whether that means using the protagonist’s arms to swing across gaps like a giant rubber band or to delicately disarm a guard’s weapon by slipping a hand around it from a surprising angle.

The trailer also teases a subplot involving a retired detective who, one week before retirement, becomes obsessed with catching the long‑armed crook, adding a cat‑and‑mouse tension that underpins the comedic premise. Release plans for My Arms Are Longer Now have been clarified alongside the trailer debut.

The game will first arrive on PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime before the close of 2026, giving early adopters a chance to explore the title’s mechanics on a variety of hardware configurations. A console version for PlayStation 5 is slated for a later launch, with the studio indicating a 2027 window for that release.

The staggered rollout reflects the team’s intention to polish the game’s performance on each platform and to incorporate community feedback gathered during the PC phase. Marketing material highlights the game’s blend of physical comedy, inventive puzzle design, and a unique stealth system that distinguishes it from more conventional heist titles.

As the trailer circulates, anticipation grows among gamers who enjoy off‑beat humor combined with clever level design, and the title is poised to become a standout indie offering in the crowded stealth‑action market





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My Arms Are Longer Now Stealth Comedy Indie Game Trailer Playstation 5 PC Release 2026 Puzzle Platformer Matthew Jackson Millie Holten Physical Comedy Gaming Heist Video Game

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