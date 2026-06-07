Indie Games 2026: The Best Titles So Far

The year 2026 has seen a plethora of top-tier indie game releases, with several standout titles that have captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. From the critically acclaimed Mina the Hollower to the bizarre and surreal Titanium Court, this article rounds up some of the greatest indie games of 2026 so far, highlighting their unique features, gameplay, and reception.

With 2026 roughly halfway over at this point, it's been an incredible year so far on the indie game front, with several top-tier releases from small-time developers that have become instant hits in the past six months.

Despite 2025 being an absolute monster year for indie games, I'd venture to say that this year might top last year's roster already. It's no secret that the recently released indie sensation Mina the Hollower could be one of the biggest games of 2026, with the new game from Shovel Knight developers at Yacht Club Games entering the Game of the Year conversation already.

However, this is far from the only hit indie title to drop so far, and it's worth rounding up some of the greatest indie games of 2026 so far, just in case any of these slipped under your radar. Mina The Hollower As mentioned, Mina the Hollower is already being hailed as one of the top indie games of 2026, exploding onto the scene with an outstanding 91 Metacritic score and earning the coveted Metacritic Must-Play award after only a week since its release.

Funny enough, before it became a full studio project, Mina the Hollower started as a side project by Yacht Club Games developer Alec Faulkner, but the concept impressed the rest of the team enough that it evolved into the studio's next flagship title. If you liked Shovel Knight, Mina is often described as Yacht Club's Zelda to Shovel Knight's Mario, with the same retro style as the their original hit but focused more on exploration and action-adventure rather than platforming.

If you haven't had a chance to play yet, Mina the Hollower deserves a one-way ticket to the top of your list of games to check out next. Schrödinger's Call Schrödinger's Call is a haunting and absolutely beautifully designed visual novel from Acrobatic Chirimenjako in which Mary, the World's Last Confidant, answers phone calls from souls trapped between life and death as the moon crashes toward Earth.

Through deeply emotional conversations about some of the most difficult human struggles, players guide lost spirits toward peace. It's already being hailed as one of 2026's best indies thanks to top-tier storytelling and writing, amazing character development, striking storybook-inspired art, a killer soundtrack, and how it explores the human condition in a truly remarkable way. If you're a fan of story-driven content or detective mysteries, you can check out the first episode/chapter via a free demo on Steam now.

Mewgenics Mewgenics is a turn-based tactical RPG and cat-breeding simulator from The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen and developer Tyler Glaiel. Players breed generations of cats with inherited traits, mutations, and abilities before sending them on dangerous adventures featuring roguelike strategy combat.

The game currently holds an 89 Metacritic score, also earning a Metacritic Must Play designation and widespread critical acclaim, largely because of its absolutely hilarious offbeat humor, but also because of its replayability, deep combat systems, and emergent storytelling. What might have sounded like an absurd concept on paper has become one of 2026's most celebrated indie games, and it's well worth checking out if you're a fan of strategy or roguelike games.

Hermit and Pig Fans of games like Earthbound or Paper Mario will absolutely want Hermit and Pig on their radar for games to play next in 2026. It's a highly rated story-rich RPG from Heavy Lunch Studio LLC that launched back in February, and it currently has a 100% user rating on Steam and is available to demo for free right now.

It's a relatively straightforward premise with surprisingly deep turn-based combat that will keep you going back for more, where players take on the role of the Hermit with his trusty Pig sidekick, battling a sinister corporation as part of a full-fledged revolution. However, this game isn't just another Earthboud-like, say the developers, stating that Hermit and Pig draws inspiration from classic RPGs, but it isn't interested in nostalgia for its own sake.

Its key-combo combat systems and dialogue battles create a constant sense of pressure, whether you're fighting enemies or talking to people. Titanium Court I honestly don't even know where to start with this game, as it's one of the most bizarre and surreal indie experiences I've ever downloaded and become accidentally obsessed with.

While it may appear to be just another Match Three game on the surface, Titanium Court takes the genre and makes it into something equal parts remarkable and strange. To give you a sense of what I mean, this Steam user review from Ccstewy sums up the experience perfectly: I had a run that was going very poorly and upon limping my way to the boss fight, the game paused itself and the host of the game walked onto the screen and gave me an offer to join a special event with a unique set of rules, which added a whole new layer of strategy to the game





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Indie Games 2026 Mina The Hollower Schrödinger's Call Mewgenics Hermit And Pig Titanium Court Yacht Club Games Acrobatic Chirimenjako Edmund Mcmillen Tyler Glaiel Heavy Lunch Studio LLC

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