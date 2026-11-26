Indie filmmakers at WAVES Film Bazaar, including Aranya Sahay and Tribeny Rai, on screening fees, pop-up cinemas and the 'Dangal' China playbook.

Indie Filmmakers at WAVES Film Bazaar Look to ‘Dangal’ China Playbook, Pop-Up Cinemas and Screening Fees to Find AudiencesAranya Sahay, the director of “Humans in the Loop,” is working with Prasad Shetty, the distributor who released “” in China, as he plans how his second feature, “Mayapuri,” can reach audiences in India, China and the U.S. in Goa during “After the Applause: Can Independent Cinema Find Its Audience?

,” a panel moderated by critic and curator Meenakshi Shedde. Filmmakers and producers from India, Nepal, Ghana and Russia shared what happens after the festival applause dies down. Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order: SVU' Crime Scene Evidence Board from the Emmys Goes on Display at the Paley Center “Dangal” earned more in China than in India, Sahay said. The film grossed nearly $193 million there.

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Shetty asked local stars to post about it. Its run grew from roughly 100 shows to about 20,000. Sahay traced its success to a story about a father who comes to see his daughter’s potential, which struck a chord with Chinese fathers of only daughters raised under the one-child policy.