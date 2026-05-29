Indie Film Zine Ritual Launches at L.A. Theaters; Patton Oswalt, Edgar Wright Among Contributors

Greg Longsteet has launched a new film zine that is set to launch at Los Angeles theaters.

Spencer Pratt Uses Us Weekly Cover to Campaign for L.A. Mayor: ‘The Personality I Created on “The Hills” Was Strategic’Launched by Greg Longstreet, whose L.A.

-based public relations firm Empirical is focused on directors, the print publication was, per a press release, “Created as both a celebration of movies and a brief break from endless scrolling, Ritual is devoted to passionate, evergreen film writing. Existing alongside digital media and online film culture, the zine offers readers a physical editorial experience with a beginning, middle, and end.

QR codes featured throughout the publication allow readers to access playlists and additional content that expands on the stories inside. ” 'To Hold a Mountain,' a Meditation on Sisterhood, Grief and Perseverance, Wins Top Prize at Millennium Docs Against GravityPatton Oswalt “Ritual was born from the idea that film culture should feel tactile, communal, and personal,” Longstreet said in a statement.

“I wanted to create something artful that I could pour my entire life in entertainment into — a physical piece of media film lovers could throw in their back pocket and read while waiting for the movie to start. “There will definitely be more Ritual,” he added. “The shape and frequency of the zine will evolve alongside the audience that connects with it.

” After starting his Hollywood career in acting and film production, Longstreet has spent the last two decades working in publicity. Among the filmmakers he works with that have films coming out this year are Macon Blair , Denise Di Novi and Brian Duffield .

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