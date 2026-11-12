Indictment Reveals Iranian Terror Plot Against US Air Base in Britain

Three men, including a jailed mastermind, charged with plotting to bomb RAF Fairford using fake fuel trucks. The indictment details coded messages and real-time coordination of attacks.

Three men have been indicted in the United States for their alleged roles in a sophisticated Iranian-backed plot to attack American military assets stationed at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri, and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, revealing a scheme to destroy B-1 bombers using vehicles disguised as fuel trucks. This indictment marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to dismantle networks coordinating terrorist activities against Western allies from foreign jurisdictions.

Jailed Mastermind Orchestrates Attack via Coded Calls

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national who has been imprisoned in the United States since May, is named as the ringleader of the alleged plot against the Royal Air Force base. Despite his incarceration, authorities allege that al-Saadi directed the operation by hiding coded messages within telephone conversations with his family members. These family members acted as intermediaries, passing the encrypted instructions to contacts within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who then coordinated with operatives on the ground in Britain.

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The conspiracy involved a complex chain of communication designed to bypass security monitoring. Al-Saadi utilized these covert calls to issue directives to the IRGC affiliates, who subsequently sent orders to agents in the UK to surveil the base and prepare for an assault. The plan culminated in the arrival of five men at the perimeter of the facility in September with fuel trucks loaded with gasoline, intended to be used to ignite and destroy the parked American aircraft.

Specific Charges Detail Material Support and Conspiracies

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed extensive charges against the three defendants, including two counts of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Additional accusations cover conspiring to provide and actually providing material support for acts of terrorism, as well as attempted acts of terrorism that transcend national boundaries. The legal filings also allege conspiring to bomb a place of public use, attempted destruction of property by means of fire or explosive, and financing terrorism.

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Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian citizen, and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi citizen, are charged alongside al-Saadi for liaising with him to plan the attack. According to the government, all three men are members of a new Iranian-linked organization known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI. This group has claimed responsibility for a series of terror attacks in Britain and Europe during the spring, with the DOJ noting that al-Saadi was involved in planning and promoting approximately 18 terrorist attacks in March and April alone.

Real-Time Coordination of Attacks on Jewish Communities

The indictment provides disturbing details about how the conspirators directed violent acts in real-time using video technology. On or about April 17, al-Saadi, al-Hassani, and Mohajeri allegedly participated in a FaceTime call with an individual carrying out an attack, watching the event unfold on screen. Al-Hassani is accused of directing the perpetrator's actions by instructing them to light a lighter and throw explosive devices, with the HAYI logo projected on the screen to intimidate and inspire the attacker.

These operations extended to attacks on Jewish communities, including the Golders Green stabbing in April and the attempted drone attack on the Israeli embassy. The DOJ reported that approximately seven of the 18 attacks planned or promoted by al-Saadi occurred in the United Kingdom, more than in any other European country. Other linked incidents included arson attacks on synagogues and Jewish charity ambulances, as well as a near-fatal stabbing of two Jewish men in London, one of whom was a dual U.S.-British citizen.

Security Surge and Impact on US-UK Military Cooperation

The foiling of the RAF Fairford plot has triggered a significant reassessment of security protocols at U.S. military installations in the United Kingdom. Following the arrests in September, there was a noted surge in security presence at the base, which houses a bomber wing critical to American strategic operations. The incident has underscored the tangible threat posed by Iran and its affiliated groups, validating concerns raised by U.S. officials about the safety of service members stationed abroad.

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U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald emphasized the gravity of the charges, stating that the defendants helped orchestrate a campaign of terror targeting Jewish communities in Europe and the United States, as well as the British military base. McDonald remarked that the threat presented by Iran-backed terrorist groups is not hypothetical but very real, requiring continuous vigilance and legal action. The arrests of the five individuals at the base perimeter earlier this year represent a critical disruption in the operational capabilities of the HAYI network.