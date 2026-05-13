Indictment reveals avoidable Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster

A federal investigation and indictment reveal the negligence that led to the 2024 destruction of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in the deaths of six migrants and causing $5 billion in damages.

Unprofessional maintenance on an Indian-manned merchant ship caused the 2024 destruction of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge , killed six migrants working on the bridge, and inflicted $5 billion in damages, says a federal investigation and indictment.

Highlights include: the company's policy of employing a cheap foreign crew, resulting in the loss of power twice in a four-minute span and causing the ship to crash into the Key Bridge; reliance on a flushing pump to supply fuel to generators; potential obstruction of federal inspectors; and a critical step toward accountability for those responsible for this disaster





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Migrant Deaths Francis Scott Key Bridge Merchant Ship Disaster Indictment Against Foreign Workers Foreign And US Companies Hiring Cheap Foreign

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