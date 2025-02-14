Indianapolis Weather Forecast: Dry Valentine's Day, Rain and Snow Likely This Weekend

Indianapolis will see a dry Valentine's Day Friday, but rain and snow showers are expected over the weekend. Heavy rain is possible on Saturday.

Indianapolis residents can expect a dry Valentine's Day Friday. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon as a weather system approaches. The chance of a few snow showers will develop late Friday evening and into the night. Temperatures will remain in the 30s during the second half of the day.Precipitation will continue into Saturday morning. North central Indiana may experience snow or a light mix of freezing rain, while rain is more likely in southern parts of the state.

Heavy rain is possible at times. Rainfall will lessen midday with temperatures rising into the low 40s. Rain will return Saturday evening.Sunday will see a significant temperature drop, causing precipitation to switch back to snow showers as the weekend concludes. Temperatures are forecast to continue falling into early next week.





