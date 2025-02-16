Indianapolis Weather Forecast: Arctic Blast Brings Single-Digit Temperatures and Potential Snowfall

Prepare for a frigid week ahead in Indianapolis as a cold air mass settles in, bringing single-digit temperatures and the possibility of light snow. Wind chills will be dangerously low, so bundle up and limit outdoor exposure.

The first phase of cold air has arrived, bringing with it a noticeable chill, amplified by gusty northwest winds. These winds will persist tonight, though their intensity is expected to lessen, reaching speeds between 20 and 25 mph. As clouds gradually dissipate late tonight, temperatures will plummet into the single digits. \Monday will begin with a glimpse of sunshine before clouds swiftly return, capping afternoon temperatures in the teens.

This marks a significant dip of nearly 25 degrees compared to the average for this time of year. While flurries cannot be entirely ruled out in this frigid air, the northwest breeze, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, will contribute to wind chill values below zero, especially at the start of the day. Outdoor time should be minimized, and layering up is highly recommended if venturing outside. \A new weather system is anticipated to move into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. Given the prevailing cold air, this incoming system is likely to produce light and fluffy snowfall. The area could potentially receive 1 to 3 feet of snow, although this remains subject to change as the forecast evolves.





wrtv

