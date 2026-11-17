Indianapolis Public Schools will close six buildings by 2027 despite voter approval. Superintendent Aleesia Johnson cites enrollment drops and funding gaps as the primary drivers for these difficult consolidation decisions.

Indianapolis Public Schools announced on Tuesday that six of its buildings will close at the end of the 2026-2027 school year, a move driven by persistent financial pressures despite recent voter support. This significant structural change comes shortly after Indianapolis voters approved a district operating referendum on Election Day, a result that Superintendent Aleesia Johnson emphasized was insufficient to fully resolve the district's fiscal challenges. The closures will result in a major consolidation of campuses, merging several historic schools into fewer locations while preserving specific instructional models at the receiving sites.

Referendum Fails to Cover Fiscal Shortfalls

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson stated in a formal statement that the passing of the referendum helps protect what matters most for students at IPS, but explicitly noted that it does not solve the district's entire financial shortfall. The district continues to face combined fiscal pressures stemming from decreasing student enrollment and reduced operations funding, which necessitates difficult decisions regarding facility usage. Johnson acknowledged the emotional toll this news will take on students, families, and educators who have deep ties to the affected schools, emphasizing that these closures are not decisions made lightly.

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Specific Schools Merging Into Consolidated Sites

Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 will merge with Christian Park School 82, with Christian Park continuing to offer the Exploratory instructional model. Robert Lee Frost School 106 will consolidate with Eliza Blaker School 55, where the Reggio-inspired instructional model will remain in place. Benjamin Harrison School 2 will join Charity Dye School 27, allowing the CFI IB instructional model to continue at the Charity Dye campus. Longfellow Middle School will merge with Howe Middle School, preserving the inquiry-based IB model at the Howe location.

Specialized Programs and New Career Centers

Frederick Douglass School 19 and James A. Garfield School 31 will both merge with Eleanor Skillen School 34, which will continue to offer its STEM instructional model. In a related move, Margaret McFarland Learning Academy and Positive Supports Academy will relocate to James A. Garfield School 31. The Margaret McFarland Learning Academy will continue to support students with more significant special education needs, while the Positive Supports Academy will persist in serving students who require alternate education services.

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New Construction Repurposed for Vocational Training

The new Joyce Kilmer 69 building, which is currently under construction, will be repurposed to become the Central Indiana Training for Youth Career Center. This shift reflects a strategic pivot toward vocational and career-focused education within the district's footprint. District officials confirmed that families and staff at all affected schools were notified of these changes on Tuesday, ensuring that all stakeholders are aware of the timeline and implications of the restructuring.

Enrollment Guarantees and Board Voting Schedule

Changes will not take effect in the current school year, and each affected student is guaranteed a seat in an IPS school for the 2027-2028 school year. Families moving into a new merging school community will receive automatic admission to that specific school starting in 2027-2028. For families who have already chosen a school that will no longer offer instruction, the IPS enrollment team will make phone calls to help them find a different school or answer enrollment questions. Superintendent Aleesia Johnson will formally present this proposal to the IPS School Board at a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m., with the board expected to vote on the proposal on Dec. 8.