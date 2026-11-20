INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and dealing fentanyl in an overdose death was sentenced to 18 years in prison, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. The investigation began after authorities found Philip Mulinaro’s body in his truck early Dec. 21, 2024.

Shane Johns, 31, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for reckless homicide in connection to the overdose death of Philip Mulinaro in Dec. 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and dealing fentanyl in an overdose death was sentenced to 18 years in prison, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. The investigation began after authorities found Philip Mulinaro’s body in his truck early Dec. 21, 2024. An autopsy determined Mulinaro died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

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Investigators say surveillance video showed Mulinaro arrive in a parking lot at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 2024. He approached the driver’s side window of a car, then returned to his truck. The truck remained in the lot until police found him the next morning. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Overdose Death Task Force determined that Shane Johns, 31, of Indianapolis, sold fentanyl to Mulinaro on Dec. 20.

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Investigators used witness statements, surveillance footage, phone records and social media to build the case. Johns was arrested Feb. 5 after police tried to stop his car in the 4400 block of Southport Crossing Drive, near East Southport Road and Interstate 65. Police said he did not stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit, which ended in his arrest.

Police said they found 77 grams of fentanyl, $30,000, digital scales, bags used for drug dealing and a loaded handgun magazine in Johns’ vehicle. After the pursuit, someone called police to report finding a gun along the chase route. Police said Johns’ prior convictions prohibited him from possessing a gun.