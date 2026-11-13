Indianapolis man convicted in 2024 mass stabbing outside bar

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of attempted murder and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon for stabbing three people during a large fight outside a northwest-side bar in 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of attempted murder and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon for stabbing three people during a large fight outside a northwest-side bar in 2024.

Estinfil Filsmagre was found guilty of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felonies, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced.

Also read Indianapolis man convicted in 2024 mass stabbing outside northwest-side bar

“The chaos that unfolded that night was fueled by the defendant’s brazen decision to insert himself into a conflict and turn it into a near-fatal bloodbath,” Mears said. “He now faces decades in prison for his actions. ” The stabbing happened June 17, 2024, outside Miami’s Garden Restaurant and Lounge. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived to find blood, broken glass bottles and bloody clothing scattered throughout the parking lot.

Several people had suffered stab wounds. Filsmagre was found lying on the ground with injuries. Investigators later recovered a knife in a nearby tree line. Witnesses told investigators that a disturbance outside the lounge escalated into multiple fights involving as many as 50 people.

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Surveillance video showed Filsmagre walking toward one of the fights, despite not being involved in the altercation. He was then seen stabbing multiple people. After the stabbings began, the crowd turned toward Filsmagre. He eventually ran from the group and threw his knife toward the tree line, according to investigators.

One victim was stabbed in the chest less than an inch from her heart. The wound punctured the pericardium, the protective sac surrounding the heart.