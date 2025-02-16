Indianapolis Firefighters Save Colleague's Life During Basketball Practice

A heart-stopping event at an Indianapolis Fire Department basketball practice turned into a testament to the lifesaving skills of fellow firefighters. A firefighter collapsed during practice and was quickly revived thanks to the quick thinking and CPR training of his colleagues.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters sprang into action to save the life of a fellow firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the IFD Training Academy. The practice session was part of their preparations for the upcoming Hoops and Heroes Charity Basketball game, scheduled for April 26th, which benefits domestic violence prevention and assistance. At approximately 10 a.m.

, IFD Engine 44, Engine 2, and IFD Safety North were dispatched to the scene at 9050 E 33rd St. During the practice, a firefighter began feeling nauseous and suddenly collapsed face down, losing consciousness. Eight off-duty firefighters, who were present, immediately sprang into action. They called 911 and assessed the downed colleague, finding him intermittently breathing with a weak pulse.Acting quickly and decisively, the firefighters retrieved a nearby Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and attached the pads, following guidance to deliver a shock. After administering the shock, they commenced CPR, estimated to have been performed for about five minutes before emergency medical crews arrived. The affected firefighter was transported to Methodist Hospital via ambulance at 10:40 a.m. During transport, the department reported that he was alert and able to communicate. Fortunately, he is currently listed in good condition and is receiving expert care.IFD is sharing this incident as a critical reminder of the importance of CPR training and AED use. February, recognized as American Heart Month, serves as a timely opportunity to advocate for CPR education and the importance of having accessible AEDs. The IFD expresses gratitude for the swift actions of the responding dispatchers and IEMS providers. Additionally, IFD Peer Support has been activated to assist those firefighters who witnessed the incident. The IFD encourages community members to seek CPR training and consider acquiring an AED for their facilities, ensuring all staff are educated on its location and usage. For more information about CPR and AED training, visit the following resources: American Heart Association, American Red Cross.





