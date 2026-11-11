Indianapolis Colts Trade Quenton Nelson and Keenan Allen While Keeping Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts traded Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs for 2027 picks while keeping Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts moved several veteran players ahead of the trade deadline while holding onto their most important long-term pieces. Principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon has made clear the direction of the franchise, and the roster moves reflect a rebuild built around draft capital and young players. Guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, wide receiver Keenan Allen and wide receiver Josh Downs were all dealt, while running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones stayed in Indianapolis.

The moves were framed as a deliberate shift rather than a fire sale. The Colts did not sell off everyone on the roster, and the trades were centered on players whose contracts were expiring or whose future value to a rebuilding team looked uncertain. The result was a set of picks that will arrive in future drafts, not an immediate replacement for the production that left.

Also read Indianapolis Colts Decide Not to Trade Jonathan Taylor at NFL Deadline

Quenton Nelson and Buckner Trades Brought Draft Capital

Quenton Nelson was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Nelson was on an expiring contract, and he is 30 years old, so a new massive deal would have been a significant commitment for a team in the middle of a rebuild.

According to Spotrac, as cited by Alex Katson, Nelson netted the most draft capital for a guard in recent memory. Still, the return has been viewed by some observers as light for one of the best guards of this generation, and the gap between what Indianapolis received and what other teams have gotten for All-Pro talent was described as pretty staggering.

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DeForest Buckner, who is 32 and was also on an expiring deal, was sent to a contender for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The move was seen as sensible because Buckner was unlikely to be the same player by the time Indianapolis is ready to compete seriously again.

Keenan Allen and Josh Downs Deals Added Late-Round Picks

Keenan Allen, who is 34 and on a one-year deal, was traded to San Francisco for a 2027 sixth-round pick. San Francisco needed help at wide receiver, and the Colts took advantage of that need to turn a short-term veteran into future value.

Josh Downs requested a trade after the Nelson and Buckner moves. Indianapolis sent Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Kansas City in return for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks. Given Downs' poor performances over the last few weeks, the return was considered better than expected.

Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones Stayed Put

Jonathan Taylor is under contract through 2028 and did not request a trade. Multiple teams were reportedly willing to offer a second-round pick and more for the running back, but the Colts chose to keep one of the league's marquee running backs rather than accept a price that did not match his value.

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Daniel Jones has not played well this season, and the Colts reportedly told him before the deadline that he would not be moved. The team has not yet given Jones the consistency that would help him show his best form, and the decision to keep him signals that Indianapolis still views him as part of the current plan.

On the defensive side, Adetomiwa Adebawore has emerged as one of the Colts' premier young defenders. Indianapolis locked him up through 2028, giving the rebuild a piece to build around. Entering Week 9, Adebawore was leading NFL defensive tackles in both pressure rate and pass-rush win rate.

What the Trades Mean for the Colts Rebuild

For Indianapolis, the immediate impact is a larger stockpile of 2027 picks, including a third-round selection from the Nelson trade, a fourth-round pick from the Buckner trade, a sixth-round pick from the Allen trade, and fourth- and fifth-round picks from the Downs trade. Those picks give the front office more options as the team works toward competing again.

The trades also leave questions about the depth of the offense and the defensive line. Fans will watch whether the incoming picks and the young players locked up through 2028 can produce a team that is consistent enough to compete. The front office has shown it is willing to move expiring veterans, while keeping players like Taylor, Jones and Adebawore in the plan for the seasons ahead.