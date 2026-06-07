Indianapolis Colts Positional Spending for 2026-27 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have managed to stay under the radar when it comes to positional spending for the 2026-27 season, despite having some big deals on the books. The team has the 7th-most cap space remaining with $31.6 million at their disposal, and they have been able to manipulate their cap to go all-in on the 2026 season.

The Indianapolis Colts have managed to stay under the radar when it comes to positional spending for the 2026-27 season , despite having some big deals on the books.

The team has the 7th-most cap space remaining with $31.6 million at their disposal, and they have been able to manipulate their cap to go all-in on the 2026 season. The Colts' three quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson Sr., Daniel Jones, and Riley Leonard, make up the 14th-most cap hit, with Richardson having a $11M cap hit as a backup.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones earned a 2-year, $88M deal earlier this offseason, but his 2026 cap hit is only $19M, giving the Colts some room to work with. The team's running back, Jonathan Taylor, has the highest cap hit among all running backs for 2026 at $15.5 million, and the Colts are top 5 in spending at the position.

The Colts also have a rising star in wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was signed to a 4-year, $114 million deal earlier this offseason, and tight end Tyler Warren, who is already a focal point of the offense. The team's guard, Quenton Nelson, has the 4th-biggest cap hit for a guard at $22 million, but the entire right side of the line is on rookie contracts, which has helped to keep the team's cap number down.

The Colts are looking to make a push in the 2026 season, and their ability to manipulate their cap has given them the flexibility to do so





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Indianapolis Colts Positional Spending 2026-27 Season Cap Space Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End Guard

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