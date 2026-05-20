Indianapolis Colts' Defensive Roster and Progression With Chris Ballard

After undergoing significant roster changes, the Indianapolis Colts set up their defensive roster for this make-or-break season with Lou Anarumo as the defensive coordinator. They remain confident in their esteemed defensive strength despite lacking viable depth throughout most of their defense.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Colts entered the free agency and NFL Draft portions of the 2026 offseason with many holes on their roster, particularly on the defensive side.

Although the Colts let go of longtime leaders and key contributors like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, and cornerback Kenny Moore II earlier this offseason, they felt as though they've improved at positions they previously thought were solid. The Colts are confident in their succession plans at various roles with the emergence of Alec Pierce and the continued success of offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s strong track record of developing players to fill starting voids.

Most of their work done this offseason has been towards addressing their defense for second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. They aim to replicate their early-season success from last year and make it or break it this season





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Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard Free Agency NFL Draft Retaining Chris Ballard Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator

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