An analysis of the Indianapolis Colts 2026 draft picks reveals standout performances from CJ Allen and Jalen Farmer, while other rookies face growing pains.

The Indianapolis Colts have completed 12 games of the 2026 NFL season, marking a pivotal moment to evaluate the early impact of their rookie draft class. At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the team has navigated a competitive schedule that included notable victories, such as the 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins on November 15, 2026. As the regular season approaches its final stretch, the performance of the eight draft selections has varied significantly, with some emerging as critical assets while others struggle to establish consistency.

CJ Allen Emerges as Defensive Cornerstone

CJ Allen, the Colts' second-round pick, has transitioned from a rookie navigating injuries to a dominant defensive force. At just 21 years old, Allen has taken over playcalling duties on defense and has produced statistics comparable to elite performers. He has recorded 50 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks this season. His ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage has added a disruptive element to the linebacker room, drawing comparisons to former standout Shaq Leonard.

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Allen's development represents one of the biggest positives for Indianapolis in the 2026 draft class. His performance in a win against the Houston Texans on November 19, 2026, where he sacked quarterback C.J. Stroud, highlighted his capacity to influence games at a high level. The Colts appear to have found a potential franchise cornerstone in Allen, who has demonstrated exceptional versatility in both run defense and pass coverage.

A.J. Haulcy Shows Promising Yet Inconsistent Production

Safety A.J. Haulcy has been a heavily utilized member of the rookie class, starting games and receiving a substantial share of defensive snaps against teams like the Detroit Lions. His role has provided ample opportunities to impact the game, resulting in 53 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. The interception served as a glimpse of his potential, while the tackle numbers demonstrate his active involvement in the secondary.

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However, Haulcy's overall performance has been inconsistent throughout his first professional season. There have been noticeable instances where his coverage techniques and tackling mechanics left the defense vulnerable. For a rookie entrusted with a starting role for much of the year, developing greater consistency is the necessary next step. Indianapolis needs Haulcy to become a more dependable player in the secondary during the final games of the season.

Jalen Farmer's Transition to Starting Guard Role

The trade of veteran guard Quenton Nelson shifted the offensive line dynamics, pushing fourth-round pick Jalen Farmer into a starting role. Originally viewed as a developmental offensive lineman from Kentucky, Farmer has accumulated approximately 237 offensive snaps. His transition to the lineup has not been entirely smooth, particularly when facing the speed and physicality of NFL defenses, but he has gained valuable experience.

Pass protection remains a specific area where Farmer needs improvement before he can be considered a reliable long-term starter. Nevertheless, his performance against the Miami Dolphins showcased his upside, earning an 83.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. This significant improvement indicated that he can hold his own against high-level competition. While a solidified starting left guard may not be fully established in the foreseeable future, Farmer possesses the upside to become an impact player if the development plan continues.

Bryce Boettcher Provides Steady Linebacker Depth

Fourth-round linebacker Bryce Boettcher has quietly established himself as a useful contributor for the Colts, taking advantage of injuries and changes within the linebacker room. Although he has not received the same level of attention as CJ Allen, Boettcher has recorded 50 tackles and one tackle for loss. His involvement has increased throughout the season as the team required additional depth at the position.

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Boettcher's strongest contributions have come against the run, where he has demonstrated an ability to diagnose plays quickly and engage near the line of scrimmage. He recorded 12 tackles against the Dallas Cowboys on November 8, 2026, and followed that performance with seven tackles against the Miami Dolphins. His steady presence has allowed the Colts to maintain defensive structure even when dealing with roster changes, making him a valuable asset as the team heads into the final stretch of the 2026 season.