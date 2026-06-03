Indiana Snags Prized Defensive Lineman Reinaldo Perez From Ohio State's Backyard

Indiana football went into Ohio State's backyard and picked up a commitment from a big-time defensive lineman on Wednesday.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sideline Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageshead coach Curt Cignetti and his staff were still at all afraid of anything to do with Ohio State football, then Wednesday's news should erase that little remaining doubt. Indiana landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez on Wednesday, as he chose the Hoosiers over plenty of the Big Ten, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State.

While Perez isn't the first player Indiana has ever beaten out Ohio State for, he certainly brings a little added excitement as he hails from Columbus , Ohio. Perez had over 30 scholarship offers to his name, including from the likes of Florida, Louisville, and Notre Dame, in addition to the Big Ten teams he turned down to pick Indiana.

Ohio might not be Florida, Texas, or California when it comes to developing football talent, but the 11th best player in Ohio is usually a lot different than the 11th best player from Indiana, generally speaking. While team recruiting rankings are changing by the hour as commitments are dropping all over nationally so far in June, Indiana did move up into the 30th overall spot on Rivals after the news of his commitment was made.

Less than a year ago, Perez spoke about his recruitment and Indiana wasn't even mentioned.

“I would say they are communicating with me a good amount but so are other schools,” Perez said. “USC, Florida, Michigan State, Purdue, Tennessee, Louisville, Syracuse, and now Rutgers, have been also in communication with me as well. ”, with plenty of teams getting a mention to be pushing for him, but Indiana clearly not being one of them.

Forget the national championship , but go back and watch Indiana's defensive line in the second half of the regular season game at Oregon. Like with any powerhouse football program, the poachers will come as more success comes to Bloomington, but if Indiana keeps playing and producing like it has done the last two years, a certain degree of recruiting will simply handle itself, likes seems to have been at least partially the case with Perez.

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.





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