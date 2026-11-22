Washington's 27-24 dramatic overtime upset of No. 8 Indiana at Husky Stadium dealt a major blow to the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff hopes.

Trump says Roger Clemens should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame 'immediately,' won't fully back Barry BondsTitans' Jaylen Harrell allegedly 'assaulted' rideshare driver before Tampa car accident, police say Fifth-ranked Texas dominates Arkansas as Arch Manning is heating up ahead of the College Football PlayoffOhio State's College Football Playoff dreams go up in smoke following loss to Nebraska Jerry Jones says Cowboys had 'no record' of fight incident that resulted in fan's death at home loss vs 49ers NBA Hall of Famer and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony joins the mob in scolding Ravens' Marlon HumphreyWith each 3, Tennessee hoops sharp-shooter is helping wins pile up while making kids' wildest dreams come trueTitans defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell hospitalized after being involved in 'serious car accident'High school football’s latest circus involves two brothers in Ohio, two Dodges and a $360K houseStar golfer Charley Hull gave up smoking, now she's making another major life change, Hooters movie news & CFB High school football team cooks up one of the most diabolical trick plays of all time in state title romp Wife of Ravens offensive lineman apologizes multiple times after backlash for calling Baltimore 'scary' MLB's all-time leaders in hits, home runs and Cy Young Awards aren't in the Hall of Fame, and that's a problemTrump defends Pete Rose makes case for Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds for Hall of FameMark Levin: What’s happening in our country is a clash of civilizations‘Bigfoot files’: Decades of tracking data released by Trump adminSouth Carolina judge denies attempt to dismiss murder indictments in Alex Murdaugh retrialZelenskyy says Russia unleashes ‘one of the biggest attacks of the year’ amid Trump peace pushCurt Cignetti DESTROYS CFP Committee For DISRESPECTING Indiana | Tomi Lahren is Fearless Done tolerating the constant disrespect aimed at the Hoosiers, Cignetti went scorched earth during his weekly press conference, taking aim at the College Football Playoff committee, schedule critics, and anyone minimizing Indiana’s achievements, while declaring his team "ripped the heart out" of Ohio State.

27-24 in overtime on Saturday at Husky Stadium, delivering a significant blow to the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff hopes. Despite holding two fourth-quarter leads, the Hoosiers could not hang on. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Here's What Indiana Has Done for Husky Football

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.earned their first win over a top-10 program in two years in dramatic fashion by tying the game twice in the fourth quarter. Washington safety Paul Mencke Jr. and offensive lineman Drew Azzopardi react after blocking a field goal in overtime to defeat Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Seattle.

Washington was down 17-14 early in the fourth quarter when kicker Tyler Robles nailed a 28-yard field goal to tie it at 17-17. Josh Hoover, who entered the game at quarterback for the Hoosiers for Grant Wilson at halftime, responded to Washington's field goal with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Hoover connected with wide receiver Nick Marsh on a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Hoosiers back up 24-17. Yet, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was unfazed.

Advertisement

The Huskies quarterback led a game-tying, seven-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Decker DeGraaf, tying the game at 24. Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. In overtime, Washington got the ball first only to lose yards, but Robles picked the offense up, burying a 46-yard field goal.

Indiana was also unable to get a first down and was forced to settle for a 37-yard field goal attempt from Paddy McAteer. The Hoosiers' kicker yanked the field goal wide left, sending their playoff hopes into a sea of purple. Washington running back Ansu Sanoe celebrates with teammates after defeating Indiana in an NCAA college football game in Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Williams Jr. completed 24 of 41 passes for 227 yards and ran for 88 more. Jayden Limar added 77 yards rushing, and Dezmen Roebuck caught 10 passes for 92 yards. The Huskies outgained Indiana 443-392.next Saturday, with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line. If Indiana wants any chance of making the College Football Playoff, they have to beat Purdue.