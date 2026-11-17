The Indiana Pacers are actively pursuing wings AJ Green and Derrick Jones Jr. to address depth issues. The team may sacrifice significant draft capital, including their 2027 pick, to acquire talent before the deadline.

The Indiana Pacers are aggressively exploring the trade market to upgrade their roster, with the front office actively pursuing versatile wings to address immediate lineup deficiencies. General manager forms have identified key assets to be moved, including restricted free agents Nique Clifford and Ben Sheppard, alongside Larry Nance Jr. and Jay Huff, to clear cap space and acquire established talent.

Reports from Jake Fisher of The People's Insider and Marc Stein of The Stein Line confirm that Indiana initiated trade discussions for Clifford before his deal to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The organization continues to evaluate available assets to find a suitable match for their needs, specifically targeting players who can contribute immediately to their playoff aspirations.

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Among the most compelling targets is Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green, a sharpshooting wing who fits the Indiana offensive philosophy perfectly. Green, who recently turned 27 years old, is shooting 40 percent from three-point range this season despite playing for a struggling Milwaukee team with a 1-13 record. He has consistently torched the Pacers from beyond the arc in recent matchups, including shooting 43.6 percent from deep in both Pacers-Bucks playoff series.

Green offers reliable team defense, navigating screens effectively and positioning himself within the defensive scheme even if he is not an individual stopper. Financially, the acquisition is highly attractive to Indiana as Green is under contract through 2030 on a four-year, $45 million deal. This provides the Pacers with a young, high-level shooter on a cost-effective contract that aligns with their long-term salary cap management strategy.

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If the Pacers prioritize defensive intensity, Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. emerges as the premier available option. Jones has been impactful in 11 games this season, shooting over 50 percent from both the field and three-point range on 4.2 attempts per game. He is renowned for his relentless motor, elite on-ball defense, and ability to guard multiple positions, qualities that head coach Rick Carlisle demands from his roster.

Jones also brings valuable chemistry to the court, particularly through his history playing alongside center Ivica Zubac. With the Clippers fading from playoff contention, they may be willing to part with Jones to secure a quality return before his contract expires. Several teams are expected to compete for his services, making a swift and decisive offer crucial for the Pacers to secure their defensive anchor.

A third intriguing option is Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who spent his first three seasons with the Miami Heat before being included in the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. After starting in the first 11 games for the Bucks, he has been coming off the bench in recent weeks. Jaquez is considered a trade candidate this season and makes just over $5 million, offering a nice addition to the Pacers bench.

Jaquez is an aggressive rebounder on both ends of the floor and plays with a high-level of physicality. He is currently connecting on 44 percent of his three-point shots on 4.5 attempts per game, a significant improvement from his career average. His high-IQ play and quick ability to read and react would fit seamlessly into Indiana's fast-paced offensive system.

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Acquiring either Green or Jones will require Indiana to sacrifice significant future assets, particularly their 2027 first-round pick, which is currently available for trade. The Pacers are also holding numerous second-round picks from 2031 onward, providing additional leverage in negotiations. To facilitate a deal for Jones, who is an expiring contract, the Pacers would likely need to include Jarace Walker and their 2027 first-rounder, potentially adding more second-round selections to satisfy the Los Angeles Clippers.

The financial mechanics of these trades are complicated by Indiana being hard-capped by the First Apron. This restriction limits their ability to absorb additional salary without sending out equivalent value. While striking a deal with Milwaukee may be difficult due to existing tensions between the franchises, the basketball and financial benefits of adding Green are undeniable.

Sheppard, a restricted free agent, is currently dealing with a meniscus injury that could sideline him for the entire season, reducing his trade value and increasing the urgency to acquire a replacement. Walker has also struggled to add a real impact to the team, making him a likely piece in any return package for a wing upgrade.

Despite the potential for complications in unloading guaranteed money next season when the salary cap tightens, the strategic value of adding proven wings cannot be overlooked. By leveraging their deep draft pool and expiring contracts, the Pacers have the tools necessary to disrupt the market. Whether they secure the sharpshooting of Green or the defensive grit of Jones, Indiana is poised to make a decisive move.