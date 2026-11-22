The Indiana Pacers (5-11) and New York Knicks (10-6) meet for the second of three matchups in 2026-2027, of which the Pacers won the first on Nov. 13, 106-104.

Dec 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam shoots the ball while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks meet for the second of three matchups in 2026-2027, of which the Pacers won the first on Nov. 13, 106-104. Last season, the Knicks won all four regular season matchups against the Pacers. The Pacers are 98-105 all-time in the regular season against the Knicks, including 65-38 at home and 33-67 on the road.

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One key individual matchup will be the one between the two point guards, Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Brunson. Nembhard will likely see a lot of time as Brunson's primary defender. Brunson is averaging 26.8 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds while Nembhard is averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds. The Knicks are most recently coming off a, 97-96, win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming off a, 119-128, loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that game, Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac both finished with 21 points, while Kelly Oubre and Obi Toppin both contributed 17 points. Total points scored: 215.5 Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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"We did quite a few good things and then let go of the rope in the third quarter and that can't happen. Simple as that. We let go of it for four or five or six minutes in the first half after building a lead.

" "There's gonna be ebbs and flows in games, but, and I haven't looked at it yet, so I got to reserve judgment, but it's just a consistency thing and we got to be better. "Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.