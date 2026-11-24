An Indiana man has been arrested on multiple felony charges, accused of seriously injuring a 3-year-old autistic boy he was babysitting over the weekend in Hobart.

An Indiana man has been arrested on multiple felony charges, accused of seriously injuring a 3-year-old autistic boy he was babysitting over the weekend in Hobart.

Carlos Smith, 33, is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, one count of aggravated battery, one count of battery resulting in serious injury, and one count of battery to a person with a disability. Police said, on Saturday, officers responded to Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville after they were notified that a non-verbal autistic boy had suffered injuries consistent with abuse.

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The boy had suffered bruises and scratches to his neck consistent with strangulation, bruises to his body, bleeding in his brain, and a fractured skull. Due to the severity of his injuries, the boy was later transferred to a children's hospital in Chicago for specialized treatment. Detectives determined Smith had been caring for the boy in Hobart while the boy's mother was attending an event.

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During questioning, Smith allegedly gave inconsistent accounts about how the boy got hurt, claiming the child fell off a couch onto a carpeted floor, then saying he fell onto a toy, and then claiming he fell onto a pillow. Smith later admitted to a detective that he was wrestling with the boy and tackled him onto the couch, causing the child's head to hit the armrest.

He also said, while wrestling with the boy, the child pulled away, likely causing the scratches on his neck, police said. He also claimed he had firmly grabbed the boy's arm out of frustration when the child tried to pull away from him and fell off the couch. At his first court appearance on Monday, a Lake County judge ordered Smith held without bail, according to Indiana court records. He is due back in court on Tuesday afternoon.