Indiana Man Bitten Kids At Birthday Party Basketball Game

Russell arrested for battery after allegedly biting children at a Washington County birthday party basketball game, shocking local parents.

A father in Indiana has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of battery after allegedly biting several children at a birthday party. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 7, at Delaney Creek Park in Washington County, where Russell was hosting a celebration for his child. Police responded to reports of serious injuries sustained by multiple minors during a recreational game.

Birthday Party Attack Details

Russell is accused of biting multiple children at his child's birthday party because they apparently wouldn't give him the ball while they played a game of basketball. The altercation unfolded during a competitive match between the adult guest and the younger attendees at the park facility. Witnesses described a chaotic scene that escalated quickly from a standard sports activity into a physical assault.

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Several children attended the party, for which Russell rented a cabin nearby. The group had been engaged in a casual game of basketball when the dispute over possession of the ball allegedly triggered the violent response. The specific trigger for the aggression remains a central point of investigation by local law enforcement officials.

Injuries Reported To Minors

The Washington County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into the matter after a mother reported that she found a large bite mark on her 9-year-old son, who attended the party. The severity of the wound prompted immediate medical attention and a formal police inquiry. The child was examined to assess the extent of the tissue damage caused by the alleged biting.

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Meanwhile, a man said that his 10-year-old son had also been bitten during the incident. The 10-year-old claimed that Russell bit him on the wrist. This second account corroborated the initial reports and helped establish a pattern of behavior directed at multiple victims at the same event. Both children were treated for their respective injuries before being released to their guardians.

Additional Assault Allegations

The allegations continued, as another 9-year-old boy told authorities that he and Russell began to "leg wrestle" at the cabin during the party. He then claimed that the seemingly playful moment escalated when Russell punched him in the groin. This separate account of physical violence added another layer of severity to the charges against the defendant.

Russell later spoke to authorities, who reportedly admitted that he had been playing basketball with the children. However, he denied that he had bitten any child or punched the other child in the groin. His initial statements created a direct contradiction with the testimonies provided by the young victims and their parents, complicating the early stages of the investigation.

Legal Proceedings And Court Dates

After an investigation, Russell was arrested and booked into jail. He is now charged with three counts of battery with injury to a person under 14 years of age, according to Washington Circuit Court records viewed by the media. The charges reflect the multiple victims involved and the young age of the children who were allegedly harmed during the November 7 event.

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He attended his initial hearing on Tuesday, November 10, and is scheduled to return to court on December 10. It's not currently clear whether Russell has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The Washington County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding updates in the case, leaving the community in anticipation of further legal developments.