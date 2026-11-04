Indiana Man Arrested for Forcing Soap Into Child's Mouth After Curse Word

Taylor Schergen faces domestic battery charges in Indiana for allegedly forcing soap into a 7-year-old's mouth. The incident occurred in August after the child used a profanity in the car.

Taylor Schergen, an Indiana resident, was arrested on October 23 and formally charged with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age. The criminal charges stem from a disturbing incident that occurred in August, during which Schergen allegedly attempted to force a bar of soap into the mouth of a 7-year-old boy. The arrest follows a police investigation into the alleged assault inside a vehicle.

Details Of The August Incident In Car

The sequence of events began when Schergen was driving with his girlfriend and three other children. Prior to the altercation, Schergen had dropped off one of the children at football practice. The remaining occupants then traveled to a Dunkin' location, where the situation escalated inside the vehicle. The 7-year-old boy allegedly began hitting another child in the car, prompting Schergen to reach back from the driver's seat to intervene and stop the physical contact.

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According to the affidavit, the confrontation intensified when the victim allegedly called Schergen a profane name. Schergen then pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road. Following this interruption, he instructed his girlfriend to enter a nearby Dollar General store to purchase a bar of soap. This specific request was made immediately after the verbal confrontation between the adult and the child.

Alleged Assault And Physical Injuries

Upon returning from the store with the soap, Schergen allegedly attempted to force the bar into the 7-year-old's mouth. The affidavit states that the boy fought back during the struggle. As a result of the physical altercation, the child sustained several visible injuries. These injuries included a cut to his forehead, redness to the right side of his face, and bruising to his ear.

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After the incident, Schergen's girlfriend used a first aid kit to treat the bleeding wound on the boy's forehead. The physical evidence of the struggle was documented in the police report. The affidavit details the specific nature of the injuries, noting that the child was in pain and required medical attention from the adult present in the vehicle.

Schergen's Defense And Statements To Police

When speaking with law enforcement following the arrest, Schergen offered explanations for the injuries sustained by the child. He allegedly claimed he did not know how the boy sustained the bruise on his right ear. Schergen believed the redness on the boy's face was caused by the child holding his head down against the car seat during the incident.

Schergen also provided context regarding the child's behavior to the police. He stated that the boy had been suspended from school for hitting other children. Schergen described the child as having a difficult temper and alleged that he had to find a new form of punishment due to these behavioral issues. These statements were part of his defense during the initial police interview.

Legal Proceedings And Court Appearance

After being taken into custody, Taylor Schergen was released after paying a $750 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on January 6 for his next legal proceeding. It is not currently clear if Schergen has entered a formal plea or if he has retained legal counsel to represent him in the upcoming hearings.

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LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office has maintained a standard legal position regarding the ongoing case. A representative stated that under the Constitution, Mr. Schergen is innocent until proven guilty or admits guilt. The office declined to comment further on the specifics of the case, noting that it is an active legal matter. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to media inquiries regarding the status of the investigation.